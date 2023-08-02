SSC Recruitment 2023: Notification For Stenographer Grade C, D Vacancies to Release Today at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the recruitment notification for Stenographer grades C and D 2023 on August 2. The notification will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The registration process will also begin soon after the release of the notification. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination dates, selection process, category-wise vacancies and other details in the official notice. The last date to apply for the Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exam is August 23.

According to SSC’s calendar, the Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exam will be conducted on October 12 and October 13. Those who register for the recruitment exam will have to pass a written test which will be followed by a skill test. The written recruitment test will be held in a computer-based test mode format.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those applying for Stenographer Grade C should be between 18 years and 30 years. The minimum age requirement for Stenographer Grade D is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 27 years as on January 1, 2023.

Apart from age criteria, candidates must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent exam from a recognised board or university.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission’s official website atssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, register yourself first on the login portal.

Step 3: Then log in using the new registration number and password.

Step 4: On the new window, look for and click on the ‘Stenographer Grade C and D’link

Step 5: Fill out the application form as asked, upload all the essential documents and pay the exam fee.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details on the form and submit it as asked.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2023: Application Fee

Candidates under the general and Other Backward Class (OBC) category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, ST/SC/PH and Women candidates have been exempted from payment of fees.

Through the SSC Stenographer recruitment exam, candidates will fill the Group C and D Non-gazetted vacancies in several Departments / Ministries/ Organisations of the Government of India.