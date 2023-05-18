SSC Releases Exam Schedule for JE, Stenographer, Translator Posts, Check Timetable

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for various positions, including Stenographer, Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), and Junior Translator. Candidates preparing for the SSC recruitment exam can access the detailed schedule on the official website at ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the exams are scheduled to take place in October of this year.

The recruitment exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) will be held on October 9, 10, and 11. The Stenographer grades ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 12 and 13. While, the Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and Junior Translator recruitment exam 2023 will take place on October 16.

SSC Junior Engineer Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the annual Junior Engineer exam, which is open to engineering graduates seeking employment. The exam consists of two stages. Tier 1 is an objective test, while Tier 2 is a descriptive one. As per reports, the official notification for the SSC JE 2023 exam is expected to be released on July 26 through the official website.

SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern

This is a national-level exam that is conducted by the Commission to select eligible candidates for the ‘Group C’ and ‘Group D’ non-gazette vacancies in several Departments/Organizations/ Ministries of the Government of India. According to reports, the SSC Stenographer 2023 official notification is scheduled to be released on August 2.

SSC Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and Junior Translator Exam Pattern

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) also conducts national-level exams for the positions of Senior Hindi Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and Junior Translator in various ministries and departments of the Government of India. The recruitment process consists of three stages: Paper I, Paper II, and Document Verification.

Candidates participating in the exam are assessed through these stages. Paper I and Paper II are written exams that evaluate candidates’ language proficiency and translation skills. Those who qualify for the written exams proceed to the Document Verification stage. Successful candidates are selected for the respective positions based on their performance in all stages of the examination process.