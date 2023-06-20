SSC Results: 160 Additional Candidates Qualified Post Phase 9 2021 Results At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has announced additional results for phase 9, 2021 Selection Post Exam For Higher Secondary and Graduate and Above Levels. Applicants appeared in the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 2021 can download from the official website, ssc.nic.in. In accordance with the additional results, 160 more candidates have qualified for graduate and above level posts. While for the higher secondary level, 28 additional candidates are shortlisted.

Candidates who were earlier declared “Not qualified", as per result on 01.07.2022, are considered for qualifying in the additional result against the reported post-categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10 (vacancy: candidates), wherever applicable, in the computer Based examination subject to the merit and availability of candidates.

SSC Results 2023: How to check

Step 1- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, under latest news check the first link that mentions ‘ Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & Above level) – Declaration of Additional Result -4 of Computer Based Examinations for next stage of scrutiny’

Step 3- Select the link and a new pdf will be downloaded on your device.

Step 4- Go through the results when downloaded

Step 5- You can also print the result for future references.

The official notification read as “The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of the supporting documents that are self attested in respect of educational qualification, experience, category, age, age-relaxation, etc. The candidates have to submit hard copy of the documents with an online application form to the respective Regional office(s) within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 06.07.2023 by speed Post Only. The candidates should clearly mention the “Graduate & Above Level- and post-category No.’ on the top of the envelope."

Further the notification said that additional result for those vacancies and categories of posts where no additional candidates are qualified or shortlisted is either due to available candidates not fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per notice or suitable candidates are not available. The Result Write Up (Graduate and Above Level) dated on July 1, 2023 will remain unchanged on the commission’s website.