SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Additional Results Released at ssc.nic.in, How to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 additional results for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, Graduation and above level. Candidates can check and download the results by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Among the shortlisted candidates, there are 996 individuals for Graduation and above level, and 41 for Higher Secondary (10+2) level, who have qualified for the next stage of scrutiny. Additionally, a total of 690 candidates for the Matriculation level have been selected for the next step of inspection under various categories.

“Due to the rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the SSC(NWR) Regional Office to fill up the vacancies, it was found that ample number of suitable candidates were not available for various categories of posts,” SSC mentioned in an official notice.

“Therefore, in pursuance of the above-mentioned provision of the Notice, the Commission is hereby providing additional applicants for various Post-categories on the basis of merit and availability in Computer-based Examination of Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022,” the notification further read.

Selection Post Ladakh Result 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission’s official portal atssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says - ‘Additional result Selection Post Ladakh’.

Step 3: As the new page opens, the Selection Post Ladakh Result 2022 will appear on the screen. Applicants can retrieve their results using their roll numbers.

Step 4: Save and download the result.

It is recommended that those who have been chosen for further review as per Annexure-I send a hard copy of all of their supporting documents and a printout of their online registration form to the Staff Selection Commission (Northern Western Region) by speed post only by August 21, 2023.

On the other hand, the Selection Posts Ladakh result for Matriculation (Class 10) level, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & Above level were already published on December 23, last year. For more information and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.