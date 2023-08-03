SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 Additional Results Released at ssc.nic.in, How to Check

The SSC reports that a total of 63 extra applicants have been chosen for the next round of review under various categories for Matriculation-level positions. Candidates can check the additional result on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Phase-IX/2021 selection Post exam additional results for the Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduate & Above levels were made public on August 2.

On the commission’s official website, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for applicants. The SSC reports that a total of 63 extra applicants have been chosen for the next round of review under various categories for Matriculation-level positions.

For positions at the Higher Secondary (10+2) level, 867 more candidates from a variety of categories have been shortlisted for further review.

Under various categories for Graduate & Above level posts, an extra 808 applicants have been chosen for the next round of review. All the extra applicants who are selected for further review must submit copies of self-attested supporting documents in respect of Experience, Age relaxation, Category, Age, Educational Qualification (EQ), etc (whatever is applicable) in hard copy along with the printout of application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the post category belongs, in the period of three weeks that is up to 22.08.2023 by speed post only, which was mentioned in the official notification on the website.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 Results: How To Check

Follow the Steps to check SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results:

Step 1: Firstly, the candidate needs to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the result tab and click on it.

Step 3: Now, click on the link for results.

Step 4: A pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 result.

Step 6: Take the print for further reference.

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021: Cut-Off Marks

The officials of the Staff Selection Commission calculated the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Cut-Off Marks 2023. The factors that are determined are the number of candidates who applied for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, the previous year’s cut-off trends, the number of vacancies available, and the category of the applicants. Those applicants who have scored less than the cut-off marks for SSC Phase 9 will not be called forward for the next step of the selection.