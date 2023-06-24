SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF Exam 2022 Paper 2 Final Answer Key Released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 Paper 2 on June 23. Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 23.06.2023 (05:00 PM) to 07.07.2023(05:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to download the final answer keys and check their marks till July 7. Candidates can take printouts of their respective Final Answer Key along with their respective Question Paper as well as scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password.

As per the information, SSC declared the results for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 Paper 2 on May 26, 2023. In addition to the final answer keys, the commission has also uploaded the marks of the individual candidates. Candidates can check their marks by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF Exam 2022 Paper 2 Final Answer: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that reads, “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) and Marks - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II),2022"

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Read the notice and scroll down for the direct link to check.

The final answer key has been uploaded in the view of ensuring greater transparency. For more updates on the further processes like document verification, students should only rely on the official website of the SSC.