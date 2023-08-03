SSC Stenographer 2023 Recruitment: Applications Invited To Fill 1,207 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the recruitment notification for stenographers in grades C and D on August 2 on its official website. A total of 1,207 vacancies have been announced, with 93 for grade C and 1,114 for grade D stenographer posts. The selection process will include an open, competitive computer-based examination and candidates with stenography skills are eligible to apply.

Important Dates for SSC Stenographer 2023:

- Starting date of Application: August 2

- Closing date of Application: August 23

- Application Form Correction Date: August 24–25

- Exam Date for Grade C and Grade D Officers: October 12 and 13.

Application Fee for SSC Stenographer 2023:

Candidates are required to submit an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and females are exempted from paying the application fees.

Age Limit for SSC Stenographer 2023:

For Grade C Stenographers, candidates should be between 18 and 30 years old as of August 1, 2023. For Grade D, the age limit is 18 to 27 years as of the same date. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for both groups. In group C, SC and ST applicants have a relaxation of up to 40 years, while judicially divorced separated women, not remarried, have a relaxation of up to 35 years. In group D, SC and ST candidates have a 5-year upper age relaxation, while OBC applicants have up to 3 years, and PwD (Unreserved) have 13 years. PwD (OBC) have 13 years, and PwD (SC and ST) have 15 years of age relaxation.

Selection Process for SSC Stenographer 2023:

The selection process will include a computer-based examination. The question paper will be objective-type and multiple-choice, available in both English and Hindi. The exam duration will be 2 hours and the question paper will consist of 200 questions, with 50 marks for general intelligence and reasoning, 50 for general awareness, and 100 marks for the English language and comprehension.

Education Qualification for SSC Stenographer 2023:

Applicants must have passed the 12th standard or equivalent education from any recognized university.

Steps to Apply for SSC Stenographer 2023:

1. Visit the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

2. Register on the login portal.

3. Login with your registration number and password.

4. Click on the Steno tab.

5. Complete the application form and fill out all necessary details.

6. Pay the fees.

7. Submit the form.

8. Download a copy of the form for future reference.