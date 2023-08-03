SSC Stenographer 2023 Registration Starts at ssc.nic.in, Apply Now for 1207 Posts

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Through this hiring procedure, the commission will fill 1,207 positions for steno across various departments. Department. The recruitment drive featured 93 posts for Group C and 1,114 postings for Group D. Candidates can visit the official website, ssc.nic.in to fill out the application form. The deadline for SSC Stenographer Exam 2023 applications is August 23.

Soon after the online application procedure is over, SSC will announce the exact exam date. The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment Exam 2023 will be computer-based mode, with objective-type questions. Candidates will have the option of taking the exam in Hindi or English. Following the application process, SSC will open the correction window for any changes to the form. Candidates may edit their application form on August 24 and 25.

SSC Steno Grade C, D Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

As of August 1, 2023, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 to qualify for the recruitment drive. Candidates from the reserved category will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit. To apply for these posts, candidates must have passed the Class 12th or an equivalent exam from a government-recognised board or university.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2023: steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on the registration link for SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023.

Step 3: Key in details and generate login information.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form as instructed.

Step 5: Now upload the required documents and then pay the application fee.

Step 6: Finally, submit the SSC Stenographer Recruitment application form.

Step 7: Download the SSC Stenographer Recruitment confirmation page for future reference.

SSC Steno Grade C and D Recruitment 2023:Important Dates

Submission of online application – August 2, 2023

Last date for receipt of online applications – August 23 (till 11 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment – August 23 (till 11 PM)

Application form correction window – August 24 - August 25 (till 11 PM)

Computer-based CBT exam tentative date – October 2023

SSC Steno Grade C and D Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates must pay a Rs 100 application fee to apply for the recruitment. However, women candidates or those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and ex-servicemen categories are exempt from the fees.