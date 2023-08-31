SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Negative Marking Scheme Updated

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has updated the marking scheme for the Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment exams. The latest notice shared by SSC mentions that, instead of deducting 0.33 marks for each wrong answer as previously followed, they will now deduct 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in the computer-based test.

The SSC stopped accepting applications for Stenographer positions on August 23. SSC is recruiting for a total of 93 job openings for Group C and 1114 for Group D positions. The exam for recruiting Stenographers in Grade C and D is scheduled for October 12 and 13, as per the SSC schedule. To be selected, candidates need to pass a written test first, followed by a skill test. The written exam will be conducted using a computer-based test mode.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: The candidate must be a citizen of India, Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee.

Age Limit: For Stenographer Grade C, the candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 30 on January 1, 2023, and for Stenographer Grade D, the candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 27 on that day. According to government regulations, the upper age limit has been lowered for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed the 12th grade or an exam of an equivalent level from a recognized board or university.

Skill Test: For Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D, the applicant must be able to type at least 100 words per minute and 80 words per minute, respectively.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam will cover three subjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language. General Intelligence and Reasoning, as well as General Awareness, will have 50 questions each with a maximum of 50 marks for each subject. The English Language paper will have 100 questions worth a total of 100 marks.

Every year, the SSC Stenographer Exam is held to select candidates for the positions of Stenographer Grade C and Grade D in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Indian Government.

This strategic modification to the negative marking procedure illustrates SC’s dedication to upholding fairness and transparency in evaluation while guaranteeing an even playing field for all applicants. For the latest updates, candidates are recommended to keep an eye on the official website.