SSC To SCERT, Check the List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Several government organisations in the country have released their recruitment notices recently. Few of them have even started their recruitment drive as well. Organisations like JKPSC, SCERT, SSC and others are actively hiring this month. If you are looking out for a job or planning to switch to another, we have listed down a few openings where you can try:

JKPSC Recruitment For 25 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VAS). Candidates can apply on the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. The deadline to apply for the openings is April 30. The facility to make changes in their application forms will begin from May 1 and end on May 3. JKPSC plans to fill up a total of 25 veterinary assistant surgeons in the Sheep Husbandry department through this recruitment drive. The selection process includes a written exam that will comprise 120 questions.

SCERT Recruitment for 99 Assistant Professor Posts

The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Interested applicants can apply at scert.delhi.gov.in. The deadline to submit the applications is April 14 by 11:59 pm. SCERT is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 99 Assistant Professor positions at SCERT and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Delhi. Candidates between 18 to 45 years can apply for the posts. The selection process will include a computer-based test, followed by an interview.

SSC CGL 2023 Exam Notification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) ihas released a detailed Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2023 notification. Candidates can apply for the SSC CGL 2023 exam on ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Exam is May 1. The exam will be conducted from July 14 to July 27. It is to be noted that the selection process for SSC CGL 2023 is divided into two sections which include Tier I and Tier II exams.

Jharkhand SSC Recruitment for 3120 PGT, TGT Posts

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies. Candidates can register themselves for the posts at jssc.nic.in from April 5 onwards. The application process will end on May 4. JSSC will fill up a total of 3,120 PGT, TGT regular, and backlog openings in the organisation. Out of the total, 2,855 is for PGT regular and 265 are for backlog vacancies. Candidates should be between 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test and document verification round.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment For 205 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the application process for the Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023. Interested aspirants can apply at ssc.nic.in on or before April 12. Candidates will be able to make corrections or edit their application forms from April 19 to April 22. The Commission plans to fill up a total of 205 vacancies in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh. As per the schedule, the computer-based exam will (tentatively) be conducted in June-July 2023.

