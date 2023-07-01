SSPU Pune Begins Registration for UG and PG Programmes 2023

The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU) Pune has started the registration process for undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2023-24, presenting an excellent opportunity for aspiring students. To secure admission, candidates can easily access the official website- sspu.ac.in, and complete the registration by paying a nominal fee of Rs 1000.

Aspiring students are encouraged to complete their applications before the deadline of August 30, 2023, to be considered for admission. The selection process for admission to SSPU involves the preparation of a merit list based on specific criteria established by the university.

Upon submission of the application, candidates will undergo an evaluation of their eligibility and performance according to the university’s set criteria. This scrutiny ensures that only the most deserving candidates are granted admission.

For undergraduate programs, candidates must have successfully cleared their Class 12 examinations from a recognised board or an equivalent qualification in the relevant subject. Similarly, for postgraduate programs, applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognized institution. This ensures that students possess the necessary foundation to excel in their chosen fields of study.

After the completion of the selection process and careful evaluation of the applications, SSPU will release the merit lists of the selected candidates. The merit lists will serve as a guideline for determining admission to the desired programs. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list will be issued a provisional admission letter, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

To secure their admission, these candidates will be required to undergo document verification and make the necessary fee payments.

Students should make sure to submit their application on time to have the opportunity to join SSPU Pune and pursue their academic goals. By fulfilling the eligibility criteria and demonstrating their aptitude for their desired fields, applicants stand a chance to secure admission to SSPU and begin their educational journey.