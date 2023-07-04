Staff Selection Commission Releases Notification For MTS 2023; Deets Inside

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently announced online applications for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) and Havildar (CBIC and CBN) Exam 2023. This presents a valuable opportunity for individuals seeking government employment in India. Interested candidates are invited to register online on the official SSC website, https://ssc.nic.in/, until July 21, 2023, by 11:00 p.m.

The examination will also encompass vacancies for the role of Havildar within the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under the revenue department of the Ministry of Finance. These positions are classified as non-ministerial and fall within the pay level structure established by the 7th Pay Commission.

Vacancies

There are approximately 1198 vacancies in MTS and 360 in Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Age Limit

As of July 1, 2023, candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old for MTS and Havaldar in CBN, and for Havaldar in CBIC, candidates should be between 18 and 27 years old. There is some relaxation in the upper age limit for people belonging to the categories of SC/ST for 5 years, OBC for 3 years, PwBD (unreserved) for 10 years, PwBD (SC/ST) for 15 years, and PwBD (OBC) for 13 years. More details are mentioned in the notification.

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Final_Notice_MTS2023_30062023.pdf.

Education Qualification

The applicant must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized board.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay Rs 100, and women candidates and applicants belonging to the categories of SC, ST, PwBD, and ESM are exempt from paying the fee. Fees can be paid online or in cash by generating an SBI Challan in SBI branches.

Steps to Apply

Candidates are required to visit the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

The next step is to register and log in.

Click on the option of ‘Apply’ in the category of Multi-Tasking Staff Examination 2023.

Upload the necessary documents with a scanned photograph and signature.

Pay the fees.

Take a hardcopy printout of the form.