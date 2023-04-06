Stalin Announces New Talent Support Scheme For Govt School Students, Distributes IIT-M's Electronic Kits

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced a new talent support scheme, Thiranari Thervu Thittam, for state-run school students that carries a Rs 1,000 monthly stipend.

Thiranari Thervu Thittam means a scheme to spot and nurture talent.

He made the announcement while inaugurating an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) to connect the institution with one lakh government school students in Tamil Nadu studying in rural locations to electronic science.

As part of this endeavour, the Chief Minister distributed electronic kits developed by IIT Madras to the government school students at an event held on IIT-M Campus.

A part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT-M for All) initiative, this outreach programme aims at connecting IIT-M with one lakh students every year in Tamil Nadu studying in rural locations, a release from the premier institution said.

“It is intended to motivate them to take up a career in the domain of semiconductor technologies through the lectures and hands-on experience imparted to students of classes IX, X, XI, and XII,” the release said.

In his address, Stalin said, “I am happy to announce an important new scheme called ‘Thiranari Thervu Thittam’ during this event. The objective is to encourage and help Tamil Nadu government schools students to continue their higher education without hurdles.’’ As many as 1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) studying in Class 10 would be chosen for this scheme. Guidance would be provided to students by connecting them to higher education institutions such as IIT Madras, he said.

A stipend of Rs 1,000 would be provided every month until the students complete Class 12. They would also get Rs 12,000 as stipend annually during their under-graduation and post-graduation.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Director of IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti were present on the occasion.

