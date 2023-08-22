Stanford To Berklee, 6 Universities Offering Courses On Taylor Swift's Music

Undoubtedly, Taylor Swift is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Her music and lyrics are considered to be one of a kind by millions. Currently, the pop star is on a musical tour in America, called the Eras Tour. The singer is so big and influential that many universities across the world are offering courses based on her work. Let us take a look at these universities that offer courses on Taylor Swift’s music.

Ghent University, Belgium

Ghent University in Belgium has announced a course on the pop singer’s work, which is titled, ‘Literature: Taylor’s Version’. The course is available for all master’s students and it is scheduled to start in the autumn semester.

Stanford University

The course on singer’s music was organised by a student from Stanford University called Ava Jeffs. It is titled ‘The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling With Taylor Swift Through The Eras’. The course is a part of the student-initiated course programme offered by Stanford.

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute

At New York University’s Clive Davis Institute, the course was launched on January 26, 2022. It aims to cover topics related to Swift’s career like her evolution as a musician, legacy of pop and country singers, and race in popular music.

Arizona State University

The university is offering a course on the singer’s psychology and it is called Psychology of Taylor Swift- Advanced Topics of Social Psychology. It will be handled by a PhD student of Psychology from the university, Alexandra Wormley. Alexandra said that she got the idea to start the course after she attended the singer’s ongoing Eras Tour in Arizona.

University of Texas

The course offered by the University of Texas on Taylor Swift’s music is called The Taylor Swift Songbook. Her work is going to be studied alongside big names like William Shakespeare and John Keats. English professor Elizabeth Scala said that she chose Swift because she writes her own stuff.

Berklee College of Music

The music institution launched a course titled Songs of Taylor Swift. This course will talk about Swift’s evolution through her albums, her lyricism and the production of her songs. Associate Professor Scarlet Keys will be teaching the course.