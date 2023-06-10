Starting a Career in Social Work? Here’s a List of Internship Opportunities to Apply For This Week

Building a career in social work offers you the opportunity to empower individuals and communities to improve the overall well-being of society’s most vulnerable members. Perusing social work internships brings invaluable opportunities to gain practical experience and make a positive impact in communities. Acting as a vital link between academic learning and real-world application, these internships offer aspiring social workers a supportive and supervised environment to develop and enhance essential skills.

Additionally, internships open doors for networking and mentorship, enabling interns to connect with experienced professionals who can provide valuable guidance and career advice. If you have a passion for social work, we have shortlisted a few social work internships that you can apply for this week.

NayePankh Foundation

This NGO is offering a work-from-home social work internship opportunity with an immediate start date. The unpaid internship has a duration of one month. As an intern, candidates’ responsibilities will include assisting in the development of interactive sessions and activities for communities, conducting field visits to provide support to those in need, promoting the organization through social media content creation, and collaborating with the fundraising team. There are 1000 openings available for this internship.

Nanjil Anand Foundation

Nanjil Anand Foundation, an NGO based in Bangalore, is accepting applications for volunteering opportunities in social work. The program starts immediately and lasts for three months, with no stipend offered. Volunteers will be responsible for planning and executing non-profit campaigns related to education, agriculture, food, environment care, and animal care. While the initial position is unpaid, interns who will perform well will be offered a job with a salary ranging from Rs. 2 to 6 Lac per annum. The foundation has 10 openings available. The last date to apply for this internship is June 19.

Pawzz

If you are a dog lover seeking social work internship, this one is for you. Pawzz is offering work-from-home opportunities with an immediate start date. The duration of this engagement is two weeks, and a stipend of Rs. 1,500-5,000 per month is provided. As an intern, you will be involved in running awareness campaigns for animal welfare, fundraising for the company aimed at feeding over 300 stray dogs daily, and supporting marketing and sales efforts for dog treats. The ideal candidate should possess a passion for marketing, digital media, and sales. Pawzz has 30 openings available, with the application deadline being June 20.

She Can Foundation

An NGO committed to uplifting and empowering underprivileged women, She Can Foundation is offering work-from-home opportunities in social work. The program has an immediate start date and a duration of one month, with no stipend provided. The application deadline is June 21, 2023. Your responsibilities will include engaging in social service and providing assistance to economically disadvantaged individuals. This volunteering experience allows you to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need and contribute to the mission of empowering underprivileged women. It has currently 1000 openings available.

Youth Empowerment Foundation

Youth Empowerment Foundation is currently looking for interns to work from home. The organisation is dedicated to educating impoverished children and offering skill training and livelihood programmes. As a team member, candidates’ responsibilities will include conducting promotional activities, assisting in fundraising efforts, and working towards the promotion of the NGO. YEF is dedicated to empowering youth and improving the lives of deprived communities. The internship has an immediate start date and a duration of one month, with no stipend provided. There are 50 openings available, and the application deadline is June 21, 2023.