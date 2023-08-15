STET 2023: BSEB Opens Correction Window For Candidates Till August 23 At bsebstet.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the procedure to edit the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 application forms. The STET 2023 application form can be modified by candidates who have registered for the eligibility exam on the official website, bsebstet.com, until August 23. Students who enter their user ID and password can edit the form.

The board has also informed aspirants that Biology (subject code 116) has been substituted for Zoology and Botany within the general subjects category. Candidates must solely examine the subjects of zoology and botany. On August 23, BSEB will end the Bihar STET 2023 application process. Candidates who meet the requirements and are interested may access the STET application form at bsebstet.com.

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Backward Classes (BC), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) applicants from the general category will have to pay Rs 960 for Paper 1 or Paper 2. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates will have to pay Rs 760. Candidates from the EWS, BC, and EBC categories must pay Rs 1,440 as a registration fee for both Papers 1 and 2, while those from the SC, ST, and PH categories must pay Rs 1,140.

For Paper 1, the applicant must have either a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a minimum of 45% marks and have passed the B.Ed exam, or have completed a 4-year course (B.A., B.Ed, B.Sc., and B.Ed.) with an adequate score.

For paper 2, the candidate must have a master’s degree in a relevant field with a minimum of 45% in the B.Ed. exam, a B.A. in education or a B.Sc. in education, or a master’s degree with a minimum of 55% in education and a four-year B.Ed. M.Ed. course.

In due time, information regarding the date of the 2023 Teachers Eligibility Exam (STET) will be released. Both secondary teachers and senior secondary teachers will take separate exams, paper 1 and paper 2, respectively. The results will be used to hire teachers at the secondary and upper school levels.