Students of Hamirpur Medical College End Week-long Silent Protest Against NExT

Final-year medical students of Dr Radha Krishnana Medical College here ended their week-long silent protest against the NExT on Friday after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the 2019 MBBS batch will not be covered under it.

The students welcomed the Health Minister’s remarks who said that the National Exit Test (NExT) will be applicable for the 2020 MBBS batch onwards.

However, the students said the test should not be held for any batch and added that they would move the court against it.

Students also interacted with media persons outside the college campus on Friday morning.

A spokesperson of the agitating students demanded that the students be given degrees along with license and registration to do practice. They said “injustice” with students would not be tolerated and that they will put up a legal fight against it.

According to the NMC Act, the NExT will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practice modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses, and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.

The National Medical Commission had earlier announced that the test for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students will be held next year in two phases — NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2. These are tentatively scheduled to be held in May and November.

The students had opposed the move and said that competing for a national-level examination that too “at such a short notice” while maintaining college attendance and taking classes “is unjust”.

Six months is insufficient time to prepare for any entrance exam of PG level that covers 19 subjects that too maintaining 75 percent attendance, making logbooks, presenting seminars, and attending the clinics, the students had said.

The students had stated that the notification regarding the test was “a gross violation” of Section 49 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, the students said that during their admission to the course in 2019, no NExT was mentioned anywhere in the curriculum.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also opposed the NExT, saying it is not possible to implement it in the current scenario until the NMC ensures uniform standards of education across medical colleges in India.

Interacting with students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Friday, Health Minister Mandaviya said the Centre and National Medical Commission (NMC) will not take any decision which creates confusion.

When asked whether NExT will create additional stress for medical students, Mandaviya said, “No student is required to undergo any stress. I’m not bringing the 2019 batch under NExT. I will bring the 2020 batch under it. NExT will not be held this year.” ”The other thing is that I will not consider the final exam as NExT….Give the degree, but after giving the degree, registration will only be done when you pass NExT. This means NExT equals NEET,” he said.