1-MIN READ

Students' Unions Call for Jharkhand Bandh on Monday Over Employment Policy

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 11:10 IST

Ranchi, India

JSSU has rescheduled its bandh call plan to April 19 in wake of demise of state Education minister Jagarnath Mahto (Representational image)

JSSU has rescheduled its bandh call plan to April 19 in wake of demise of state Education minister Jagarnath Mahto (Representational image)

Jharkhand students have been demanding the scrapping of 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and introduction of 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy

Different students’ unions under the banner of Jharkhand Youth Association (JYA) called for a Jharkhand bandh on Monday to demand for 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based employment policy.

However, Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), an umbrella body of majority of students’ associations, has rescheduled its bandh call plan to April 19 in wake of demise of state Education minister Jagarnath Mahto. Earlier, JSSU and JYA had jointly decided to go for Jharkhand bandh on April 10.

”We have rescheduled our plan for Jharkhand bandh and now it will be held on April 19. We will gherao CM house on April 17. The decision was taken in view of demise of our Education minister, who was the only minister to have raised a strong voice for 1932-Khatiyan based employment policy,” JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said.

JYA central coordinator Imam Safi said, ”Jharkhand bandh on Monday. We have support of dozens of students union. However, schools, medical facilities including ambulance and other emergency services will be kept out of the purview of the bandh.” JYA members also took out a procession on Sunday from Ranchi University to Albert Ekka Chowk and appealed to traders to keep their shops shut.

Jharkhand students have been demanding the scrapping of 60-40 ratio-based employment policy and introduction of 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy. The state cabinet on March 3 approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Safi said that the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 khatiyan. But it has introduced pre-2016 employment policy provisioning 60-40 ratio, which is not acceptable, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
