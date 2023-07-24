Students Unions Declare School Bandh On July 25 In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

The leaders of the students’ unions have declared an educational institution bandh on Tuesday, July 25, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The leaders of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and CPI announced the bandh. The leaders also stated that all the problems of the students will be solved tomorrow.

The local reports have stated that all the educational institutions in several regions across the states will be closed. According to reports, the students’ unions are protesting against several irregularities in the education sector and want the government to decide the matter.

According to reports, the bandh has been organised due to several factors that have affected the lives of students. The union leaders have demanded that basic facilities in the hostels be improved and that the mess charges be decreased. In addition to this, they have also asked the government to fill the vacant posts of wardens, cooks and watchmen in the hostels.

There has also been a demand to build compound walls for women’s dormitories in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Gurukuls across the two states. They also stated that all the student unions have come together against the government to fulfil these demands.

Earlier, around 50 girls fell ill after consuming contaminated food at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Amarchinta village. According to students, the food that was being served was of low quality and rotten tomatoes were used in it.

The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) has also stepped up against the anti-student policies of the government and supported the school bandh on July 25. The TNSF President Pranav Goyal has demanded that the state government take strict action against the increased fees by private corporate institutions and follow a fee structure that is made by the government.

There have been several protests organised by the students’ unions across the states due to the problems faced by the students.

It’s worth noting here that there are various areas in Andhra Pradesh where schools are already closed due to heavy rainfall. Many students are skipping school due to heavy rainfall.