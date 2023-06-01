Success Story: Boy From Noida Slum Clears Class 10 Exam With 74% Marks

Hard work and determination are the two tools of success. And a boy named Nirmal has recently proved this saying. Nirmal, who lives in the slums of Noida, has now become an inspiration for children living there. Why? Because he qualified for the class 10th board examinations with flying colours.

After the 10th board exam results were declared, Nirmal in a media interaction said, “I got 74 percent marks in my 10th standard examination. There was no such child in my slum who was giving the exam. I was the only one who appeared for the exam and passed.” He added that his father, who was a labourer died in 2013 after falling from a considerable height.

Speaking about the days after his father’s death, Nirmal revealed that the condition of the house where he lived turned worse. His mother became the sole breadwinner of the family. She started working as a housekeeper to earn money. But since the amount of money received failed to suffice for the family, Nirmal too was compelled to look for work,

Then one day, Nirmal recalled that while he was asking for money from strangers, he met two people, named Rahul and Vikas. “They helped me, taught me, and prepared me for the exam,” revealed Nirmal. When Nirmal’s mother, Sarita, was asked about her son’s success, the proud mother said, “I work as the housekeeper. There is no culture of reading and writing in the slums. There, is no environment for studying, and every other day quarrels are happening in the colony. But out of so many hurdles Nirmal has passed with good marks, it feels good.”

Nirmal credited Rahul, Vikas, and Deepak for teaching him. Rahul, who works at a government firm shared the journey of how they met Nirmal. “Seven years ago, when we were playing in the park, Nirmal came to ask us for money. He was very young at that time. We started teaching Nirmal and got him admitted to the school. Now that the result of the 10th-grade board exams is out, he got 74 percent marks, and we feel so proud. Now we have gotten him further admitted to a school for further studies,” he said.

When Nirmal was asked about his future plans in life, he said that he wants to focus on his studies and become an engineer later on in life.