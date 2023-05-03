Success Story: From Journalist To IAS How Aunjaneya Singh Became Inspiration For Aspirants

In India, many students who aspire to clear UPSC keeps Journalism as their backup option. One of the foremost reason is the grasp on the current affairs and general knowledge. Many former journalist are currently serving as judges of the court and an IAS or IPS officers. Today, News18 success story brings to you an inspirational story of an IAS officer and former journalist. The officer is credited to bring the empire of former Member of Lok Sabha Azam Khan to ruins.

We are talking about IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. Born in 1976, Uttar Pradesh Aunjaneya aspires to be an IAS officer from a young age. Despite his below average performance in school, the officer worked hard to fulfil his dreams. He completed his education from two prestigious universities of Purvanchal, Allahabad University and Banaras Hindu University.

IAS Anjaneya Singh belongs to well read family where his father Dr. Mahendra Singh was Geography professor at DCSK PG College. At present, Dr. Mahendra Singh is retired from the post of Chief Proctor of the college and from Head of Geography Department in this PG College. In his professional years, IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh worked briefly as a journalist and shifted his career path and become an IAS officer.

He was first deputed in Sikkim and in 2016 was shifted to Uttar Pradesh. It was during the Samajwadi Party regime when Aunjaneya Kumar Singh became the D.M. & Collector of Bulandshar. He was deputed for a period July 2016 to April 2017. The officer was then shifted in Lucknow as the Additional Commissioner Commercial Tax of Uttar Pradesh. His deputation was also for brief period between April 2017 to June 2018.

He became the D.M. & Collector of Fatehpur (June 2018- February 2019) and Rampur (February 2019- March 2021). It was in this period when he was serving as the collector of Rampur when he became a part of the headlines. It was during 2019, when local people called him the strictest officer with a warrior like mentality. He made headlines when he took stern actions against Azam Khan and his aides for violating the model of code of conduct during Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh registered 66 FIRs against Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan in violation of the election rules. Due to these FIRs, Azam Khan was pleaded guilty and went to jail. Currently, IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh is serving as the Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad.

