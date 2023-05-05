Success Story: IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Failed Class 12, Drove Tempo Before Securing AIR 121 in UPSC

When we read the success stories of IAS-IPS officers we generally get to know that they were intelligent in their studies since childhood. But today we have come up with a story of an IPS officer who was not at all interested in studies. Apart from this, the financial condition of the family was also very bad. However, after overcoming all the difficulties and challenges, he achieved his dream.

Here we are talking about IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. He is a resident of Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. Born in a very poor family, Manoj Kumar Sharma passed with a third division in Class 9 and Class 10. In the 12th board examinations, he failed in all the subjects except Hindi. However, later an incident took place in Manoj’s life and it changed his world.

Manoj Kumar Sharma fell in love in Class 12th class. But since he failed Class 12th, he was not able to propose to that girl. Manoj was scared but after giving it a lot of thought he proposed to the girl and surprisingly the girl accepted his proposal. While proposing to the girl he said that " If you say yes, then I will turn the world around," which basically meant that he would do anything to make his girlfriend happy.

Later Manoj married his girlfriend, Shraddha Joshi. During the preparation for UPSC, Shraddha supported Manoj a lot. Shraddha is also an IRS officer at the moment.

Manoj Kumar Sharma had to struggle a lot on every front to become an IPS. He had to drive a tempo to earn some money and sometimes even had to sleep with beggars many times in the night. He also worked in a library in Delhi and it was a very useful decision for him. In the library, he read about the books and personalities of many famous writers from Gorky and Abraham Lincoln to Muktibodh. After reading all these books, he understood the meaning and purpose of life.

Manoj Kumar Sharma gave four attempts of UPSC, one after the other. He had failed in the first three of these attempts but in the fourth attempt, he managed to become an IPS with All India 121 rank. He is currently posted as Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Police. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma has a domineering style because of which some even call him Singham and Simba.

