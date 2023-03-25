Success Story: Know how Solapur's Mohali Sadhu Gawde Became Judge in her First Attempt

Obstacles come in everyone’s life but people who are able to overcome them are the ones who are able to achieve their goals. One has to strive without losing focus on the goal, only then one can become successful. Monali Sadhu Gawde of Solapur is one such example. She has been selected as a Junior Judge in the examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Let us get to know her success story.

Monali did her schooling from Shantiniketan High School, Solapur. After that, she completed her higher education from Latur college. Later she decided to study law at Dayanand Law College, Latur. Monali wanted to study even further so she decided to move to Pune for her post-graduation.

Monali was starting her college education but things did not go as she imagined, she lost her mother Rukmini Gawde in the year 2010. This was a big shock for her family. It took her a while to recover but she says that her mother is the inspiration for her success. When asked about Monali’s support systems, she conveyed that apart from her father and brother, her teacher, Bhimlesh Kumar Katiyar supported her a lot throughout her journey.

Competitive exams are always a risky business. There is no guarantee that one will definitely clear the exam. This is the reason why most of the candidates look for plan B. Monali did the same thing and gave the UGC NET exam to become a professor. She also became successful in this exam in her very first attempt. However, she did not go ahead with that position as she cleared the judge’s exam in her first attempt. Many budding lawyers in Solapur are inspired from her journey as she had no family background in this field, but she still managed to become successful because of her hardword.

