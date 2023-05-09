Success Story: Meet IFS Jagpreet Kaur, Who Gave A Befitting Reply To Pakistan At UN

IFS Jagpreet Kaur, who has been in the news recently for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, is an inspiration to so many of her fellow countrymen. IFS Kaur hit the headlines in March as she was being discussed everywhere following her courageous reply to Pakistan. She lashed out at Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the UN. Sharing her opinion on human rights, she gave a strong message stating that Pakistan’s people are deprived of democracy and they should first put their houses in order.

Jagpreet Kaur is a resident of a village in Punjab. Her parents are government school teachers and her brother is a counselor. She did B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. After this, she pursued an M.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjabi University, Patiala.

Jagpreet Kaur worked in the State Bank of India for 2 years before joining the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). In 2016, she came to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination and in her first attempt in 2017, she was not able to clear the prelims. Then she returned to Bathinda and started the preparation again. In her second attempt in 2018, she was successful and became an IFS officer securing 101st rank.

Kaur started preparing for UPSC along with post-graduation studies. She once said that every candidate has their strategy and keeping in mind their strengths and weaknesses, long-term and short-term goals should be made. Once the goal is set then it becomes easy to achieve them, Kaur added.

IFS Jagpreet Kaur stated that to be successful in the UPSC exam, it is very important to make a plan of action every day and implement it. To prepare yourself better, give maximum mock tests as this will help you in time management and you will also understand your weak areas, she further said. She also said that one should be optimistic while preparing for the Civil Services examination and surround themselves with people who motivate one every day to reach their goal.

