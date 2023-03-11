Success Story: Tribal Girl From West Bengal Fights Financial Crisis to Complete Her Dream of Getting Master's Degree

Despite hailing from the Moladanga area of Jangalmahal of Kanksar, West Bengal which is mainly inhabited by tribal families, Imani Murmu managed to complete her master’s and BEd. The Moladanga area of Kanksar is mainly inhabited by tribal families. About 100 families are living here and all are mainly associated with daily labour.

As a result, the financial condition is poor, as well as there is less time to focus on children’s education. There are also no good schools in the area. Murmu grew up amidst greenery. Despite the financial crisis, Murmu completed her goal of getting a master’s degree, however, despite that, she couldn’t secure a government teaching job. Hence, she is now giving free coaching to many local tribal children in her area, who also want to be educated.

Murmu said that now the state government is not recruiting but she is very happy to teach the boys and girls of the area. Her students are also very happy. In fact, there is a deep thought process in everyone’s mind. No one wants to keep the title of backward class among themselves anymore. Everyone wants to move forward. To establish themselves at different levels of society. Even though she is qualified herself, Imani Murmu has not got the opportunity yet, she wants the children of the surrounding families to get that opportunity. Which is why she continues to fight sitting in the backyard of the jungle palace.

