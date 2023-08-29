Symbiosis To IIMs, Famous Indian Colleges That Featured In Bollywood Films

Talking about contemporary cinema, many films in recent times are set in colleges, focusing extensively on students and their lives. Films focusing on college students started way back with Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva starring Nagarjuna and continued through the 90s with films like Khiladi, Dil and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While earlier, filmmakers opted for elaborate sets resembling a college, in the last decade-and-a-half, filmmakers have opted to shoot inside real university locations. This brings more realism and conviction to the film. Let us take a look at some famous colleges where popular Bollywood films have been shot.

St.Xaviers, Mumbai

The prestigious St. Xavier’s College campus in Mumbai has appeared in many Bollywood films and advertisements. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were shot on this campus.

IIM Bangalore and Ahmedabad

Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots was shot in IIM Bangalore, while 2 States was shot in the IIM Ahmedabad campus.

Hindu College

Ranbir Kapoor plays a Hindu College student in Rockstar and director Imtiaz Ali chose to film it in the live location itself. Some scenes of the movie were also shot in St Stephen’s College.

Forest Research Institute

The Forest Research Institute, in Dehradun, has also appeared in several films. It includes Student of the Year by Karan Johar. In addition to SOTY, Krishna Cottage, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and Paan Singh Tomar were also filmed here.

Symbiosis University

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor shot for Bodyguard on the Symbiosis University campus in Pune for 40 days. Apart from that, some shots of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore were also shot here.

Grant Medical College in Mumbai

Munnabhai MBBS, which dealt with the medical profession, was shot in this real-life medical college. The college had almost become a tourist location after the large-scale success of the film Munnabhai MBBS.