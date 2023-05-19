Tamil Nadu +1 Results 2023: Where and How to Check TN HSE 11th Results

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the HSE+1 (Class 11) results today, May 19 at 2 pm. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website— tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. The TN +1 exam was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. This year, over 8 lakh applicants took the TN Class 11 exams. The Tamil Nadu Class 11 results can be retrieved by entering the board exam registration number and date of birth.

Original HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. The mark sheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional. The DGE will also start the scrutiny and supplementary exam process for HSE+1, after announcing TN Class 11 result 2023. In order to pass, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject.

TN HSE +1 Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Go to the Tamil Nadu Board official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN 11th result link 2023.

Step 3: On the redirected page, key in the exam roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, class 11th mark sheet 2023 will open up on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the same and cross-check the details.

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.

TN HSE +1 Result 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.

Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4: Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education” option.

Step 5: Key your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document” button.

Step 6: The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the result for future needs.

TNDGE has meanwhile released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations today, May 19 at 10 am. A total of 91.39% of students passed the TN SSLC exams 2023. As many as 9,14,320 students took the exam. While boys 4,59,303 took the exam, 4,04,904 passed, taking the pass percentage to 88.16%. Among girls, 4,55,017 appeared for the exam while 4,30,710 or 94.66% cleared it.