Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Results Soon, Extra Marks in Math, Passing Criteria

Where to Check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023?

Results will be released on the official websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org

Documents needed to check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 9:30 am today, May 8.

When will the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 toppers list be released?

After the result is declared today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023?

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.