Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Results Soon, Extra Marks in Math, Passing Criteria

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:10 IST
Tamil Nadu, India
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu or TNDGE will declare its class 12th board examination results today, May 8. As mentioned in the official notification by the board, the results for High School Examination (HSE) will be declared at 9.30 am. The results will be out on the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The link will be activated after the results are announced.
As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference. The conference Read More
Where to Check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023?
Results will be released on the official websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org
Documents needed to check Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.
When will Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 be released?
Results will be declared at 9:30 am today, May 8.
When will the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 toppers list be released?
After the result is declared today, the toppers list will be released soon after.
How many marks are required to pass the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023?
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject.
The Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.
In 2022, Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.
Step 1: Go to the official TN results portal – tnresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, search for the link ‘TN HSE(+2) Result 2023’ and click on it.
Step 3: Enter the student’s registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields.
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Marks’ option to view the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam result 2023.
Step 5: Once the result is displayed on the screen, carefully check all the details mentioned.
Step 6: To keep a copy of the result for future reference, take a printout of the TN 12th result 2023.
If a student fails to pass in one or two subjects, they may apply for supplementary exams that will be conducted later by the board. However, if a candidate fails in more than two subjects, they must reappear for all the subjects in the next year’s exam.
Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –
— Name
— Personal Details
— Exam dates, school name
— Total
— Percentage and Grade Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
The overall passing percentage required to pass the exam is 35 percent. The practical exams are also crucial, and students must score at least 15 marks out of 30 to pass the paper.
Step 1 – Go to DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.
Step 3 -For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.
Step 4 -Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education” option.
Step 5 -Key your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document” button.
Step 6 – The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7 – Download and keep a printout of the result for future need.
Step 1. Open the inbox on your mobile phone.
Step 2. Type TN12 Result and send it to 09282232585.
Step 3. Within a few seconds, the TN Board 12th Result will appear on your phone.
In 2022, around 9.12 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Out of the total, 8,062,77 students passed. The overall pass rate for the class 12 exams was 93.76 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 96.32 percent while 90.96 percent of boys who appeared for the papers passed.
Students can obtain the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results as soon as they are made available by using their login credentials, which include their hall ticket number, birth date, and other details that are necessary. The resgistration number is mentioned in the admit cards of the students. The Tamil Nadu Board will also send the exam results to those who took the exam via their registered mobile numbers.
2022 – 93.76 per cent 2021 – 100 per cent 2020 – 92.34 per cent 2019 – 91.30 per cent 2018 – 91.10 per cent
The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years. Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam, making the HSC results for 2022 one of the best in the past few years. Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.
Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8. In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the student’s performance on the exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.
The results for approximately 8.8 lakh students who took the Class 12 or HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3 will be published today at 9:30 AM on the board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu board administers supplementary exams to students who do not pass the exam on their first attempt. After the board results have been announced, applications for the TN HSE supplementary exam will be made available on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Depending on the number of courses in the supplementary exams, candidates can fill out and submit their supplementary exam applications. The class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.
Candidates who wish to have their answer sheets thoroughly reviewed for scoring errors may request a re-evaluation from the Tamil Nadu board. Following the announcement of the board results, the applications for the re-evaluation procedure will be made available on the official website. TN HSE re-evaluation procedure information will also be released promptly right after the results are declared.
Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.
The class 12 TN board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3. This year approximately 8.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams. For students to pass the TN board test in 2023, they must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks in each subject.
