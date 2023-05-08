Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Minimum Passing Criteria, Steps To Check Score

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is all set to release the Tamil Nadu class 12 results for the year 2023 today, May 8, at 9:30 AM. Students can access their results on the board’s official website- tnresults.nic.in, once they are declared. Candidates can use their credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and other relevant details to check their results on the board’s official website.

The National Informatics Centres (NIC) will provide free access to the results, and the TN Board will also send the results to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Passing Criteria

1) The passing percentage required to clear the exam is 35 per cent in each subject. The practical exams are also crucial, and students must score at least 15 marks out of 30 to pass the practical paper.

2) If a student fails to pass one or two subjects, they may apply for supplementary exams that will be conducted later by the board. However, if a candidate fails in more than two subjects, they must reappear for all the subjects in the next year’s exam.

3) It is important for students to note that the passing criteria may differ for candidates belonging to reserved categories, and they must refer to the official notification for more details.

4) Students who are dissatisfied with their TN HSC marks can opt for a re-evaluation. More details on the process will be released once the marks are out.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official TN results portal - tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, search for the link ‘TN HSE(+2) Result 2023’ and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the student’s registration number and date of birth in the appropriate fields.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Get Marks’ option to view the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam result 2023.

Step 5: Once the result is displayed on the screen, carefully check all the details mentioned.

Step 6: To keep a copy of the result for future records, take a printout of the TN 12th result 2023.

