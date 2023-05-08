Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023: How to Check Tamil Nadu HSE Result Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu, is all set to release the results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examination today, May 8 at 9:30 am, according to an official notice. The TN Class 12 results will be declared by Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi via a press conference. Soon after that, the direct link will be activated on the official website of the board.

As per the notice, the press conference will be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library. Once it is declared, students can check their scores on the official website at tnresults.nic.in. To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams were held from March 13 to April 3. This year, around 8.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 exams. Apart from the official website, students can also check their TN results via SMS and DigiLocker.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the TN board official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the Class 12 result link, on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the roll number and other details required. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the TN class 12 result.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the result for future need.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1. Open the inbox on your mobile phone.

Step 2. Type TN12 Result and send it to 09282232585.

Step 3. Within a few seconds, the TN Board 12th Result will appear on your phone.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1 - Go to DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.

Step 2 - Click on the “Sign up” button to create an account.

Step 3 -For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4 -Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education” option.

Step 5 -Key your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document” button.

Step 6 - The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7 - Download and keep a printout of the result for future need.

Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

