Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023: Pass Percentage at 94.03%, Kanyakumari Top Performing District

The much-awaited results of the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) 2023 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). The TN HSC board exams were taken by more than 8 lakh students from March 13 to April 3. The official websites of the TN board, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, as well as other websites, provide access to the results for students who took the class 12 board exams.

The National Informatics Centres (NIC) will also provide free access to the HSC results along with secondary websites such as dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in.

8,03,385 students took the class 12 board exams this year, and the overall pass percentage was 94.03 per cent, which is higher than the 93.76 per cent from last year. In the 2023 +2 board exams, girls again fared better than boys and had a higher passing percentage. The pass percentage for girls was 96.38 per cent, while the pass rate for boys was 91.45 per cent.

The district of Puducherry received the lowest pass rate of 93.45 per cent, while Kanyakumari recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.05 per cent.

Moving on to the Tamil Nadu class 12 results, students in the Science stream had the highest pass rate of 96.32 per cent, followed by Commerce at 91.63 per cent, Arts at 81.89 per cent, and Vocational at 82.11 per cent.

Candidates who find themselves unhappy with their results or have inquiries about their marks can request a reevaluation of their answer sheets once the TN Board class 12 results are published. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will oversee the re-evaluation procedure.

Following the release of the + 2 results, the application form for re-evaluation will be made available on the board’s official website. Students who intend to apply for the re-evaluation procedure should complete the online application and submit it to the TN Board along with the required fee.

