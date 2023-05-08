Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023: Re-Evaluation To Begin From May 15; Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) 2023 declared the results for class 12th. Over 8 lakh Tamil students appeared for the board examination between March 13 to April 3. Students can check their results from the official websites of the Tamil Nadu board, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Apart from releasing the results, the board has also updated students of re- evaluation.

In its official press release, the Tamil Board will begin the retotaling process from May 15. The process will conclude on May 21, 2023. Students who are interested recalculate their marks can deposit the prescribed fees amount. The amount is non- refundable. It is a good opportunity for those students who are unsatisfied with their results. It is advised to complete the process as soon as the registration begins.

Apart from recalculation, the Tamil Nadu Board has also started the registration for supplementary examination. The application for the same begins from May 8 and concludes on May 15, 2023. Students who have compartments in on or more subjects have to mandatorily appear and pass in the examination. A student has to repeat a class if the he/ she fails to pass the examination in supplementary examination.

To pass, all students must receive 35 points in each subject. It is necessary to have 15 points in theory and a total of 35 points for subjects worth 70 points. In the internal or practical component, there is no set minimum score. Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade. Those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range.

This is higher than the 93.76 per cent from last year. In the 2023 +2 board exams, girls again outperformed than boys and had a higher passing percentage. The pass percentage for girls is 96.38 per cent, while the pass rate for boys is 91.45 per cent. Puducherry received the lowest pass rate of 93.45 per cent, while Kanyakumari recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.05 per cent. For the science stream, a pass rate of 6.32 per cent, followed by Commerce at 91.63 per cent, Arts at 81.89 per cent, and Vocational at 82.11 per cent.

