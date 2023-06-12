Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2023 Released, To Begin From June 19

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the admit card for Class 12 supplementary exams 2023. Students who are going to appear for the TN Class 12th supplementary exams can download their hall ticket from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu Board is all set to conduct the Class 12th supplementary exams from June 19 to June 26. The exams will be held from 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

The TN 12th supplementary exams will start with Part I Language paper and end with Chemistry, Geography and Accountancy papers. Students can also access the official schedule on the main website as well.

The pass percentage for the Class 12 board exams this year was 94.03 per cent, according to the TNDGE. Candidates who failed in one or more subjects and have registered themselves for the supplementary exams can download the TN Class 12th hall ticket.

TN Class 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the TN Board’s official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Hall Ticket” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads - ‘Tamil Nadu Class 12 admit card for supplementary exams’.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the registration number and date of birth in the space provided. Click on ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: The TN 12th supplementary admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View all the details carefully and download the TN admit card for Class 12 supplementary exams.

The examination process for the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exams adheres to a strict timetable. Students will be given a brief time slot to read the question paper from 10 AM to 10:10 AM. Following that, they will be allowed to verify their particulars on the answer sheet from 10:10 AM to 10:15 AM. Once these preliminary tasks are done, the examination will commence and last from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM.

Students must be informed of the examination schedules and make it a point to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the test is scheduled to begin. For the supplementary exam, students must have a printed copy of their Tamil Nadu 12th hall ticket 2023 and their school ID card.