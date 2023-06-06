CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu Postpones Reopening Of Schools Once Again, Now To Commence On June 12
Tamil Nadu Postpones Reopening Of Schools Once Again, Now To Commence On June 12

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 12:14 IST

Chennai, India

Schools for classes 1–5 are scheduled to resume on June 15 while  classes 6 to 12 will resume on June 12 (Representative Image)

The reopening of the schools has been postponed because of the state's extreme heat and the potential for heat waves

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has said that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days in view of the scorching summer.

Earlier, the state government had announced the opening of schools on June 7 instead of June 2 as declared earlier.

The minister said that schools for classes 6-12 will reopen from June 12 and classes 1-5 will reopen from June 15 onwards.

While the state education department has not announced the postponement officially, the minister said that an official announcement will come on Monday itself.

    The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed.

    It is to be noted that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had held a discussion with the School Education Minister and other officials after which the minister announced the postponement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
