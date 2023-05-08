Tamil Nadu Board Results 2023: TNGDE Announces SSLC And Class 11 Result Date

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) has finally announced the TN Board Class 10 result date. The Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 is slated to be released on May 19 and will be hosted on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the state’s minister of school education, stated that the class 10 results would be released on May 19 and the class 11 results on May 17. The possibility of both being released on May 19th is being discussed by the ministry, he continued.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Students sat for the Tamil Nadu board Class 10 Exam from April 6 to April 20, and the Class 11 Exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5. The TN SSLC exams were administered this year at 3,986 centres, with more than 10 lakh students having registered themselves.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

Students must score at least 35 out of 100 marks in all subjects to pass the TN SSLC board examination in 2023. The requirement likewise is applicable to passing the compartmental exams. Students under the Tamil Nadu board must pass both sections of the exam for subjects that have theory and practicals. Candidates may apply for the supplementary exams if they fail one or more subjects. According to the information bulletin 2023, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary test would be held in June or July.

Meanwhile, students who took the Tamil Nadu Board +2 exams in 2023 received their results today. This year, 8,03,385 students took the class 12 board exams, and the overall pass rate was 94.03 per cent, up from 93.76 per cent the year before. Girls once again performed better than boys and achieved a greater passing rate in the 2023 +2 board exams. Girls passed at a rate of 96.38 per cent, while boys passed at a rate of 91.45 per cent.

Kanyakumari reported the highest pass percentage of 97.05 per cent, while the lowest pass percentage of 93.45 per cent was reported from the Puducherry district. Students in the Science stream had the highest pass percentage of 96.32 per cent, followed by the Commerce stream at 91.63 per cent, the Arts stream at 81.89 per cent, and the Vocational stream at 82.11 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here