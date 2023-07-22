Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary 2023 Results To Be Announced On July 24

The Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu has announced the date for the TN +2 Supplementary 2023 Result. According to the official notification, the DGETN Class 12 supply results will be announced on July 24, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the DGETN’s official website –dge.tn.gov.in. The results will be available in the late afternoon. To view the results, candidates will need to provide their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023

-Log in to DGETN’s official website–dge.tn.gov.in.

-On the home page, click the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 link.

-Enter your login information and click the submit button.

-Your result will be shown on the screen.

-Check out the result and save the page.

-Make a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can get a scanned copy of their answer script for Rs. 275. Students who wish to give their scripts for re-totalling must pay Rs 305/- for Biology papers and Rs 205/- for other subjects. Candidates can visit the DGETN official website for additional information on the same. The TN +2 Supplementary Examinations provided a valuable second chance for students who couldn’t clear all subjects in their first attempt to improve their scores.

The main results for Class 12 under the Tamil Nadu board were announced on May 8, and students could access them on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. As per the state board’s regulations, a minimum score of 35 out of 100 in each subject is required to pass the TN board exam in 2023. The same criteria apply to students enrolled in compartmentalized courses. For disciplines with both theoretical and practical examinations, students must pass both phases of the exam to be considered successful.