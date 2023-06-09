CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary Exam Time Table 2023 Released, Check Dates

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 16:00 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

The TN HSE +2 students are given a brief time slot from 10 am to 10:10 am to read the question paper (Representative image)

Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 will take place from June 19 to 26. The exam will held from 10 am to 1:15 pm

The timetable for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary exam in 2023 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). This supplementary exam will take place from June 19 to June 26. The TN HSE +2 supplementary exam will be held from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Students can check the schedule on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

The examination process for the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary exams follows a specific schedule. The students are given a brief time slot from 10 am to 10:10 am to read the question paper. Following that, from 10:10 am to 10:15 am, they are allowed to verify their particulars on the answer sheet. Once these initial steps are completed, the actual duration of the examination commences, which will last from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm.

It is crucial for students to be aware of the exam timings and aim to arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Students need to carry a printed copy of the Tamil Nadu 12th hall ticket 2023 PDF for the supplementary exam, along with their school identity card.

Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary timetable 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board: dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the TN Board Class 12th compartment timetable 2023 on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: The next page will display the PDF file of the TN HSC supply date sheet 2023.

Step 4: Save the PDF file to your device and take a printout.

According to the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), the pass percentage for this year’s Class 12 board exams was 94.03 per cent. The remaining 6 percent of the students who failed in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary exams, scheduled to begin on June 19. In addition to announcing the dates for the Class 12th exams, the DGE has also released the timetable for the Class 11 supplementary exams.

