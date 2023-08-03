Tamil Nadu CM’s Aptitude Test Scheme 2023: Registration To Begin From August 7

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Aptitude Test is scheduled to be held on September 23. It is for the students of Class 11th, who belong to government schools. This examination is a part of the Tamil Nadu CM Aptitude Scheme. This scheme aims to provide a Rs 10,000 stipend per year to support students, until the completion of their graduation. Take a look at the details of the application, exam date, number of seats, eligibility criteria, registration fee and more.

Online Application Starting Date- August 7, 2023

Last Date of Online Application- August 18, 2023

Registration Fee- Rs 50 (It is to be submitted to the principal of the respective schools).

Date of the Examination- September 23, 2023

Eligibility- Students of Class 11th studying under the state curriculum in Tamil Nadu government schools.

Number of students to be selected- 500 male students and 500 female students.

Stipend- Rs 1000 per month for 10 months per academic year.

Here are the steps to apply for the test:

-Go to the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations: dge.tn.gov.in.

-Select the registration link

-Fill out the application form with the required details

-Download the confirmation link

According to reports, the aptitude test is divided into two papers; each paper will contain 60 questions. The questions in the first paper are going to be related to mathematics, and the questions in the second paper are going to be about science and social science. The syllabus for the test is going to be from the class 9th and 10th textbooks of mathematics, science and social science of the Tamil Nadu government. The timings for Paper 1 are 10 am to 12 noon, and for Paper 2 the timings are 2 pm to 4 pm.

