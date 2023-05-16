Tamil Nadu DGE Announces Revised Plus One, SSLC 2023 Result Date And Time, Check Details

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the revised date and time for the SSLC or Class 10 and HSE (+1) or Class 11 results in 2023. According to the latest update, the Tamil Nadu board SSLC results will be declared on May 19 at 10 AM while the HSE plus one result will be released on the same day at 2 PM. Students will be able to check their marks at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, once it is released. They will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) to access the TN SSLC and HSE (+1) results.

“SSLC and HSE (+1) Examination Results expected on Friday, 19th May 2023. SSLC Class Xth @ 10:00 A.M. & HSE (+1) @ 02:00 P.M,” reads the official website.

According to reports, this year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Exam 2023. The result will be declared through a press conference conducted by the Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, reports add. The overall pass percentage and other details will be declared on the day of the result. A list of students who have topped the board exam is often released together with the results. However, the Tamil Nadu board announced at the release of the class 12 results that it has chosen to discontinue this practice

TN SSLC and HSE (+1) Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in/dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for SSLC or Plus one result 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the credentials correctly and login.

Step 4: Check and download the TN SSLC or +1 result that will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the TN result for future reference.

top videos

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and 11 exams will have to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are announced.

This year, the Higher Secondary Education (HSE) plus one exam was conducted between March 14 and April 5. The exam was held for a duration of three hours from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM. During the exam, students were given 10 minutes of additional time to read the question paper. Meanwhile, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were scheduled between April 6 and April 20. There were over 3,986 exam centres that were tasked to carry out the board exams.