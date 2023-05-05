Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023: TNDGE to Declare Class 12 Result on May 8, Check Pass Criteria, Supplementary Exams

The result announcement date for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams has been confirmed by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). According to the official communication available on TNDGE’s official website, the results will be declared on May 8. The results are scheduled to live on the board’s official portals including tnresults.nic.in, at 9:30 AM.

The board was previously expected to announce the Class 12 result on May 5 but the date was pushed due to a clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam. Once declared, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results may be accessed by the students using their credentials— hall ticket number, date of birth, and other relevant details. Furthermore, the National Informatics Centres (NIC) offers free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results. The TN Board will also send the results to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

The Tamil Nadu class 12 exam was conducted by TNDGE from March 13 to April 3. Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam across 3169 centres in the state.

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023: Passing Criteria

To pass the TN Class 12 exams, students need to obtain a minimum aggregate of 35 per cent. For subjects that include both theoretical and practical components, students are expected to pass both parts of the exam separately.

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023: Revaluation Process

Candidates who wish to challenge their marks can apply for revaluation, which involves recalculating or rechecking their marks. It is important to note that the revaluation process must be completed within the specified timeframe.

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023: Supplementary Exams

Students who fail to pass the regular TN 12th exam will have the opportunity to take the HSC supplementary exam 2023. This exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2023. Students who have scored less than 35 per cent in any subject or total may appear for the supplementary exams.

In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent. Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent. The Class 12 results in 2022 were a decline from the success rate in 2021 when the board recorded a perfect pass percentage. The regular board exams were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

