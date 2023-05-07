Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Check Class 12 Previous Years' Pass Percentage

With only one day until the official release of the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, students who appeared for the state public exams are eager to find out the extent to which their hard work in exam preparations paid off.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will release the Tamil Nadu HSC board exam results tomorrow, May 8. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of school education for Tamil Nadu, will be holding a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library Conference to announce the HSC results, according to the official statement posted on the TNDGE website. The board’s official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, as well as other websites, will make the results available starting at 9:30 AM. Nearly 8.8 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 or HSC board exams, which were administered from March 13 to April 3.

The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years. Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam, making the HSC results for 2022 one of the best in the past few years. Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

Keeping up with past patterns, the pass rate for girls was higher than that of boys in 2022. 96.32 per cent of the girls who sat the examinations passed, compared to 90.96 per cent of the boys.

Private and self-funded schools have fared better than public ones in terms of student performance in 2022. The class 12 pass percentage for government schools is the lowest at 89.06 per cent, whereas it is up to 94.87 per cent in government-aided schools. The pass rate for privately funded institutions is 99.15 per cent.

TN HSC Results 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

2022 – 93.76 per cent

2021 – 100 per cent

2020 – 92.34 per cent

2019 – 91.30 per cent

2018 – 91.10 per cent

Students can obtain the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results as soon as they are made available by using their login credentials, which include their hall ticket number, birth date, and other details that are necessary. The Tamil Nadu Board will also send the exam results to those who took the exam via their registered mobile numbers.

