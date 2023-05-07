Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Check Details Of Re-Evaluation And Supplementary Exam

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare the results of the board exam for class 12 students tomorrow, May 8. The results will be accessible beginning at 9:30 AM on the board’s official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, as well as other websites. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of school education for Tamil Nadu, will hold an address to the media at the Anna Centenary Library to announce the HSC results.

The Tamil Nadu HSC exams were held from March 13 to April 3, and the answer sheets have all been evaluated. The National Informatics Centres (NIC), in addition to other websites, also provide free access to the HSC results. The other websites include – dge1.tn.nic.in,apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org

Students must receive at least a 35 out of 100 in each subject to pass the Tamil Nadu HSC exam administered by the TN board as well as the supplementary exam. Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2. D grades are given to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range. A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Re-evaluation of Answer sheets

Candidates who wish to have their answer sheets thoroughly reviewed for scoring errors may request a re-evaluation from the Tamil Nadu board. Following the announcement of the board results, the applications for the re-evaluation procedure will be made available on the official website. TN HSE re-evaluation procedure information will also be released promptly right after the results are declared.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Supplementary Exam

The Tamil Nadu board administers supplementary exams to students who did not pass the exam on their first attempt. After the board results have been announced, applications for the TN HSE supplementary exam will be made available on the official website. Depending on the number of courses in the supplementary exams, candidates can fill out and submit their supplementary exam applications. The class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.

