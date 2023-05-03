Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023 To Declare On May 8 At tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu will declare its class 12th board examination results next week. As mentioned in the official notification by the board, the results for High School Examination will be declared on May 8, 2023 at 9.30 am. The results will be out on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The link will be activated after the results are announced.

As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference. The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. The link for the results will be available on the official website after the HSE Plus 2 Exam Results are declared.

Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested. These credentials will be written on the admit cards or hall tickets of the students. The National Informatics Centers (NIC) also offer free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results in addition to the official website. The TN Board will deliver the HSE results to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates who sat for the examination.

For students to pass the TN board test in 2023, they must receive at least a 35 out of 100 in each subject. The students who are attending compartmentalised courses must likewise abide by this rule. For subjects with both theoretical and practical examination, students must pass both sections of the exam. Application for the compartmental exams is open to students who get poor scores in one or more academic fields.

The Class 10 supplemental examination in Tamil Nadu is anticipated to take place in June or July, according to information bulletin 2023. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be held after the TN class 12 board exam results are released. The pen-and-paper NEET UG is planned for May 7 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in 546 cities around India and 14 cities abroad. The NEET UG 2023 admit card and the notification slip for the exam city are anticipated to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

