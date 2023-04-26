Tamil Nadu HSE Result 2023 On May 8, Delayed Due To NEET UG 2023

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) recently announced that the Tamil Nadu High School Examination (HSE) results would be released on May 8 at 9.30 AM. Students who took the Tamil Nadu +2 exams can view their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. Approximately 8.8 lakh students enrolled for the Class 12 or HSC board exams, which were held between March 13 and April 3.

Students can access the results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested. The National Informatics Centers (NIC) also offer free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results in addition to the official website. The TN Board will additionally deliver the results to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates who took the examination.

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Tamil Nadu minister of school education, will announce the HSE results on May 8 at a press conference that will be held at the Anna Centenary Library Conference, according to the official notification.

Students must score at least 35 out of 100 in every subject for them to pass the TN board examination in 2023. This guideline also applies to students taking compartmental subjects. Students taking the Tamil Nadu board exams must pass both parts of the exam for subjects that have both theory and practical components. Those who receive a failing grade in one or more subjects may apply for the compartmental exams. According to the information bulletin 2023, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary exam is expected to be held in June or July.

The results of the TN class 12 board exam have been delayed until after the NEET UG 2023 is conducted. The NEET UG is scheduled for May 7 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM in a pen and paper format across 546 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the NEET UG 2023 admit card as well as the examination city intimation slip.

