Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Date Extended Till July 17

The Directorate of Medical Educational and Research has extended the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling registration date. Now, the candidates applying for the counselling round for various PG degrees (MD/MS and diploma), DNB Board Speciality Post MBBS, post-diploma, post-MBBS two years diploma, and MDS courses for the academic year 2023-2024 can register till July 17.

The qualified NEET PG applicants are urged to complete the registration process before 5 pm on the official website of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net to avoid any last-minute delays. Previously, the deadline for applications was set for July 13.

“It is informed that as many representations have been received from candidates it is proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications in PG DEGREE (MD/MS & DIPLOMA) /DNB BOARD SPECIALITY POST MBBS, POST DIPLOMA AND POST MBBS 2 YEARS DIPLOMA/ MDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session. Hence, the period for online submission of applications is extended up to 17.07.2023 at 5.00 PM, considering requests from candidates," read the official notice.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission to post graduate degree/diploma courses, candidates must successfully clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023. For Tamil Nadu candidates, a minimum of 50th percentile marks in NEET PG 2023 is required for admission under the General Category.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Register

To register for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling, follow the steps mentioned below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of DMER, TN attnmedicalselection.net.

STEP 2: Locate the link for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling on the homepage.

STEP 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

STEP 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

STEP 6: After completing the form, proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

STEP 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Application Fees

The registration fee for all candidates is Rs 1000. Additionally, the application fee for all applicants is Rs 3,000. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) (SCA), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories from Tamil Nadu are exempted from paying the application fee.