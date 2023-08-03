Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Revised, Seat Allotment Process Begins Tomorrow

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has revised the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling schedule. According to the official schedule, the registration process, along with fee payment and choice-filling facility will end today, August 3 at 5 PM. Interested candidates have the last chance to register for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling through the official website of the board at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling: Steps to Register

Step 1: Log on totnmedicalselection.net, the official website for TN NEET UG counselling.

Step 2: Select the link that reads “online applications of MBBS and BDS degree courses” to access the online registration portal, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read the prospectus and register yourself. Once done, click on the application form link.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and provide all the required details.

Step 5: Once done, attach the important documents and pay the counselling registration fee.

Step 6: Check all the details filled in the application form before submitting it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling confirmation page for admission purposes.

As per the official schedule, the processing of the seat allotment will take place from August 4 till August 5. Simultaneously, the seat allotment result for round 1 will be declared on August 6. Candidates would be able to download the provisional allotment letter from August 7 to August 11 until 5 PM. The last date for reporting to the allotted institute with official documents is August 11 until 5 PM.

For the choice-filling process, candidates will have to remit a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 500 for Government Quota and Rs. 1000 for Management Quota. They will also have to submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government quota seats in self-financed medical, dental colleges and state private universities and Rs 1 lakh for the management quota seats.

SC, SCA, and ST candidates are exempted from security deposit if their annual income is less than 2.5 lakhs. On the other hand, candidates who have converted to Christianity from Scheduled Caste are exempted from a security deposit if their annual income is less than 2.0 lakhs. The officials also advised the candidates to regularly visit the official website attnmedicalselection.net.