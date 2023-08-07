Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out tnmedicalselection.net; How To Check

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 on August 6. Candidates who participated in the first counselling round can check their seat allocation status on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

From August 7 to August 11, candidates can download the provisional allotment letter. Those who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 are required to report to their designated institutes by August 11 (5 p.m.). The allotted colleges will conduct document verification during this period. Candidates are advised to bring their original documents and scanned copies for verification at their respective universities.

Based on the available vacant seats, there will be a Round 2 and a mop-up round of TN NEET counselling 2023. “Candidates who did not opt for any of the self-financing MBBS (Category B) in Round 1 will not be allowed to apply for that category in Round 2," according to the DMER Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu MBBS seat allotment result is announced based on the candidates’ preferences, NEET UG score, state merit rank, reservation, and other criteria established by the authority.

The Selected candidate must pay the tuition fee in order to download the Provisional allotment order. The official notice states, “If you do not report to the Head of the Institution to which you have been assigned on or before the time and date specified, your selection and/or admission will be cancelled without further notice."

Steps to check Seat Allotment Result for TN NEET MBBS/BDS 2023

Step 1:Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2:Go to the homepage and select the link that says, “MBBS/BDS Course Session: 2023 - 2024 Provisional List of Candidates allotted as on 06.08.2023"

Step 3:A PDF of the provisional selection list will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4:Check the allotment list for your name.

Step 5:Download and print the seat allocation result for future reference.

The authority has recommended candidates report to their assigned college on or before the deadline in order to secure their admission, which will otherwise be cancelled without further notice.

DME Tamil Nadu conducts counselling for TN MBBS and BDS courses for 85% of state quota seats and 100% of seats in private colleges. Admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be provided by NEET 2023 counselling, which will be overseen by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).