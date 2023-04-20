Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 Exams Conclude, Check Expected Result Date

The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2023 or Class 10 board exams conclude today, April 20. Now, all eyes are on the results which are likely to be declared by the third week of May. An official confirmation on the dates, however, is still awaited from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. Once released, the TN SSLC 2023 results will be made available to candidates on tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC Results 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to TN DGE’s official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘SSLC Exam - March 2023 Results’ link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, login using registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Step 4: Then click on the “Get Marks” link to view the TN Class 10 result.

RELATED NEWS Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check Guidelines to Follow

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it.

Step 6: Save and download the scores for future reference.

TN SSLC Results 2023: Alternative Websites to Check

-dge.tn.gov.in/result.

-apply1.tndge.org/dge-result

-tnresults.nic.in

-dge1.tn.nic.in

-dge2.tn.nic.in

-apply1.tndge.org

To clear the Tamil Nadu SSLC 2023 exam, students must score a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Candidates who are not satisfied or unhappy with their scores will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation. Also, after the declaration of Tamil Nadu 10th results, students can collect their original marksheet from their schools.

For the re-evaluation process, students will have to fill up a form and pay an essential fee. If in case, the marks are increased, an updated marks memo will be released by the board in due course.

Ahead of the Class 10 results, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) is expected to announce the Class 12 results. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3 and the results are likely to announce by May 5.

To pass the TN Class 12th exam, students will have to score a total of 35 marks out of 100 in every subject. Meanwhile, for the subjects with practical exams – students must secure a total of 20 marks in their theory paper as well as 15 marks in their practical exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here