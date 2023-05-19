TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: TN 10th, 11th Result Today at dge.tn.gov.in, Know Time, Websites to Check

Live now
TN SSLC 10th, Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education, also known as TNDGE, is set to release the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations today, May 19 at 10 am. The board will also announce the +1 or class 11 results today at 2 PM. Once announced, students who took the Tamil Nadu Board exams can check their results on the official websites of TNDGE, namely dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, and apply1.tndge.org, in addition to the
In Tamil Nadu 10th result 2022, Kanyakumari was the best-performing district with 97.22% of students clearing the exam. While 81.25% of students cleared the exams in Dindigul making it the worst-performing region.
Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log in using credentials
Step 4: Result is available, download
|YEAR
|PASS PERCENTAGE
|2022
|90.07%
|2021
|100%
|2020
|100%
|2019
|95.17%
|2018
|95.50%
The online provisional marking certificates can be downloaded from the website dge.tn.gov.in, once the results of the examination are declared. This certificate is issued for enrollment in higher education institutions.
Step 1. Download and install ‘TN SSLC Result 2023’ Android mobile application from the Play Store.
Step 2. Open the app and click on SSLC result link.
Step 3. Enter registration and date of birth in the respective field.
Step 4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button and TN 10th result 2023 Tamil Nadu will open on the screen.
Step 5. Thus, students can view the 10th result date 2023 Tamil Nadu on mobile application of DGE, Tamil Nadu.
Total number of students who appeared: 912620
Total number of Girls who appeared: 452499
Total number of Boys appeared: 460120
Total number of Transgender: 1
Overall pass percentage: 90.07 percent
Total number of students passed: 821994
Total number of Girls passed: 427073 (94.38 per cent)
Total number of Boys pass: 394920 (85.83 per cent)
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the Tamil Nadu board
Step 6: Choose the TN SSLC exam result 2023 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.
Students need to ensure their results are error-free. The result should check –
— Name, personal details
— Exam centre, venue, other details
— Marks Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
— Percentage and Grades
— Spelling
In case of any error, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest and get it corrected.
Step 1: Log on to TNDGE official portal, tndge.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC exam result link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the specified field
Step 4: Click on the Submit Button to initiate your request
Step 5: Your TN SSLC result will be displayed on your device screen
Step 6: Save the scorecard or take a printout for future use or reference
To check score via SMS, students need to type TNBOARD10 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board — 09282232585, or 09282232585.
The announcement from TNDGE states that the results for TN SSLC will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, through a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library.
Once the results are announced, students can access them on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth.
A total of 9,38,291 students appeared for the SSLC exam, with 5.01 lakh male students and 4.75 lakh female students awaiting their results.
The exams were conducted from April 6 to 20 across the state for the academic year 2023.
According to an official notice by TNDGE, “The results of the 10th and 11th class general examination for the academic year 2022-2023 held in March April 2023 will be declared on 19.05.2023 (Friday) at the Revolution Leader Dr MGR Centenary Building located in the Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex. It will be published on the first site.”
To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects.
The Tamil Nadu board will release the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board examinations as well as plus one or class 11th today, May 19. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official websites at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.
The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from April 6 to April 20 this year, with over 9 lakh students taking the exam. The announcement from TNDGE states that the results for TN SSLC will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, through a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library.
Tamil Nadu board provides a re-evaluation process for candidates who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed for any errors. The applications for re-evaluation will be made available on the official website after the board results are announced. The board also conducts compartment exams for students who did not pass the exams on their first attempt.
To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects. Those who fail one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 compartment exams are likely to take place in June or July, as per the 2023 information bulletin.
After the results are announced, students who appeared for the Class 10 exams should collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools within a few days.
In 2022, 90 per cent of students successfully passed the TN SSLC class 10 exams. Among the districts, Kanyakumari had the highest pass percentage, with 97.22 per cent of students from the region clearing the exam. On the other hand, Dindigul had the lowest pass percentage, with only 81.25 per cent of students passing the exams.