Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023: 10th Result Today, Check Passing Marks

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (TNDGE) will release the result for the SSLC or class 10 examinations today, May 19, 2023, at 10 am. The announcement from TNDGE states that the results for TN SSLC will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, through a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library.

Following the announcement, direct links to access the results will be activated on the official websites - www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who have appeared for the exams can visit these websites to check their class 10th results.

If a student’s score falls below 35 per cent, they will be required to reappear for the examination. Those who fail one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 compartment exams are likely to take place in June or July, as per the 2023 information bulletin. Candidates who could pass any paper at all will have to repeat a year.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for re-evaluation. The purpose of revaluation is to potentially achieve higher scores. The TN 10th re-evaluation form 2023 will be available the day after the initial results are released. Candidates will have to wait for approximately a month for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th re-evaluation result to be declared. Once the re-evaluation results for Class 10th Result 2023 are announced, students can download the revised scorecards.

The exams were conducted from April 6 to 20 across the state for the academic year 2023. A total of 9,38,291 students appeared for the SSLC exam, with 5.01 lakh male students and 4.75 lakh female students awaiting their results.

As many as 93.76 per cent of students passed class 12th board exams and 90 per cenyt had passed class 10th exams in Tamil Nadu. The pass percentage had seen a fall in both classes 10 and 12 last year.