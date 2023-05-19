CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TN SSLC ResultsWB 10th Result 2023Kerala SSLC Class 10 ResultBSEB Class 11MP Board Result
Home » education-career » Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023: 10th Result Today, Check Passing Marks
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023: 10th Result Today, Check Passing Marks

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:14 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Candidates who could pass any paper at all will have to repeat a year (Representative image)

Candidates who could pass any paper at all will have to repeat a year (Representative image)

If a student's score falls below 35 per cent, they will be required to reappear for the examination

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (TNDGE) will release the result for the SSLC or class 10 examinations today, May 19, 2023, at 10 am. The announcement from TNDGE states that the results for TN SSLC will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, through a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library.

Students who have appeared for the exams can visit these websites to check their class 10th results.

If a student’s score falls below 35 per cent, they will be required to reappear for the examination. Those who fail one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 compartment exams are likely to take place in June or July, as per the 2023 information bulletin. Candidates who could pass any paper at all will have to repeat a year.

Students who are dissatisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for re-evaluation. The purpose of revaluation is to potentially achieve higher scores. The TN 10th re-evaluation form 2023 will be available the day after the initial results are released. Candidates will have to wait for approximately a month for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th re-evaluation result to be declared. Once the re-evaluation results for Class 10th Result 2023 are announced, students can download the revised scorecards.

The exams were conducted from April 6 to 20 across the state for the academic year 2023. A total of 9,38,291 students appeared for the SSLC exam, with 5.01 lakh male students and 4.75 lakh female students awaiting their results.

top videos

    About the Author
    Damini Solanki
    Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Board Exams 2023
    2. Board Exams
    3. Tamil Nadu Board
    4. 10th result
    5. exam result​
    6. india result
    7. Education News
    8. sslc result
    first published:May 19, 2023, 09:14 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 09:14 IST